The Public Service Commission (PSC) will on Thursday morning hold a media briefing in which it will release a report on the performance of public service departments.

The report focuses on the delivery of basic services such as water and sanitation.

It also looks at the impact of government departments’ failure to deliver medication to the public due to the non-payment of suppliers.

Recently, some patients could not access their chronic medication due to a shortage of stock in the Northern Cape’s health department.

Anele Gxoyiya, a Commissioner with the Public Service Commission in the Northern Cape, explains the significance of the report.

“We release these reports on a quarterly basis, as ways of accounting to the public. We are obliged by the Constitution to account. As we account to Parliament, we also need to account to the public,” explains Gxoyiya.

The audio file below is reporting more on the story: