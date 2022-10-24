The Public Servants Association (PSA) has revealed that it has filed a seven-day strike notice on Monday which will give way to industrial action after salary negotiations with government collapsed.

The PSA rejected government’s 3% wage offer arguing that it has been accommodating enough in the negotiation process, revising its wage demands from 10% to 6.5%.

The PSA’s strike notice comes as unions affiliated with COSATU condemn government for negotiating in bad faith following Public Service and Administration Minister Thulas Nxesi’s contemplation to unilaterally implement the 3% which has been rejected by unions.

Claude Naiker of the Public Service Association explains, “Once the seven-day notice period has expired we will commence with our picketing process leading up to a full-blown strike action. It has happened once only in the public service where the implemented the offer unilaterally and there was no settlement. This caused a rift between the unions and the employer and if the employer is going to embark on that process, I think it’s simply going to entice us to go on an industrial action and we are going to intensify our efforts to go on an industrial action.”

Video – Public Servants Association threatens to go on strike over wage dispute: