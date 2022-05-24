The Public Servants Association (PSA) says it is waiting for the South African Revenue Service’s (SARS) wage offer that includes a proposed cash payment for workers.

Members of the PSA and National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) started their lunchtime pickets on Monday to demand a 7% pay increase.

They have also threatened to embark on a full-blown strike starting on Thursday.

PSA’s manager in KwaZulu-Natal Mlungisi Ndlovu says they want SARS to put its new offer in writing.

“SARS has come back to the negotiations and offered us R500 million of their savings … which means R430 million will be cash payment. R70 million will be for a salary increase of 1.4 [million] in total. Now we [are] just waiting for SARS to give us documents to reflect this agreement. So that we start negotiations with our members,” says Ndlovu.

The video below is last week’s Nehawu media briefing on the upcoming SARS strike: