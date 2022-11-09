Public Service workers belonging to the Public Servants Association (PSA) will embark on a national shutdown of services in the sector on Thursday.

Thousands of members from all provinces will gather in Pretoria for a march to the Treasury to submit a memorandum of demands.

PSA members staged a lunchtime picket at the Department of Public Service and Administration in Pretoria on Tuesday in the build-up to Thursday’s shutdown.

This is in response to government’s proposed 3% wage increase in the public sector that has been rejected.

Workers are calling for a 10% wage increase.

The PSA’s Jannie Oosthuizen says, “We are here to build up and intensify our action for Thursday for the national shutdown in all provinces across the country in protection also of collective bargaining. We will show them that the unity of labour will make them listen to us. We know essential workers won’t be able to join in.”

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) also says contingency plans are being put in place to ensure that movement of passengers at airports are not impacted by the eminent strike.

ACSA CEO Mpumi Mpofu says they have had engagements with the South Africa Police Service as well as the affected departments like Home Affairs and Health to ensure plans are in place to manage any eventualities.

Meanwhile, government says it has put measures in place to mitigate the impact of the strike action.

Government workers belonging to the PSA staging lunchtime pickets at the DPSA on Tuesday:

-Additional reporting by Glorious Sefako-Mmusi