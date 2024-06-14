Provinces continue to swear in members of legislatures

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The African National Congress (ANC) Chairperson in the Eastern Cape Oscar Mabuyane has been unanimously elected as the Premier. Helen Sauls August was elected as Speaker while ANC Youth League Provincial Chairperson, Vuyo Jali was elected as Deputy Speaker.

Also the Mpumalanga ANC chairperson Mandla Ndlovu has been elected as the new Premier. Ndlovu replaces the outgoing Premier Refiloe Mtsweni-Tsipane.

Ndlovu was the MEC of Public Works Roads and Transport during Mtsweni-Tsipane’s administration. Ndlovu has promised to bring stability in the province and ensure improved service delivery.

Meanwhile, members of the Limpopo Provincial Legislature are being sworn in at Lebowakgomo outside Polokwane as the first sitting of the 7th administration is under way.

Makoma Makurupetje has been elected new speaker. MEC for Health Dr Phophi Ramathuba is expected to be elected as the new Premier.

She will become the first female premier in the province. Judge president of the Limpopo High Court George Phatudi is presiding over the swearing-in of the members of the provincial legislature.

Lazarus Mokgosi has been elected Premier of the North West province. Mokgosi was elected today at the provincial legislature in Mahikeng, at the first sitting of the 7th administration. He has been serving as the MEC for Social Development in the province.

He is currently the North West ANC deputy chairperson. The former Agriculture MEC Desbo Mohono has been elected Speaker of the provincial legislature, while her deputy is Tshepo Khoza.

Mokgosi says his administration will prioritise job creation.

“The first item of the 7th Administration will be a roll-out of labour activation program, which will be coordinated by the office of the premier, in partnership with the Department of Labour and Employment, with business, employers’ organisations, and other social partners. We will remain in all the remaining barriers and open public service for employment, for young people, in particular graduates. We will transform our public service into a delivery machine that reflects the democracy of our province.”