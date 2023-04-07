The Zimbabwe African People’s Union (ZAPU) led a protest today outside controversial pastor Urbert Angel’s church in Boksburg in Ekurhuleni. The pastor has been implicated in gold smuggling, with some South African banks also embroiled in the scandal.

Khayelihle Khumalo updates from Boksburg:

ZAPU elected to turn up the heat against the United Kingdom- based preacher who also has church branches outside the UK. The picket went ahead outside the church’s East Rand branch, despite the service being cancelled.

ZAPU’s Secretary General, “If he is a man of God, as he purports he is, he must have the decency to step down and to resign, because it has been exposed that he’s abusing the privilege and the diplomatic immunity that he enjoys as the ambassador at large. We are saying he must have the decency to step down and allow and hand himself to the investigative processes until his name is cleared. But I’m not even sure if anyone can clear him or he can clear him from what we have seen.”