Protests continue at Fort Hare University despite student arrests

Two students from the University of Fort Hare in the Eastern Cape have been arrested for alleged public violence. This as protests continue at the institution.

The two students allegedly threw objects at moving vehicles outside the university’s Alice Campus and attempted to set one vehicle alight.

They will appear in the Alice Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

“The South African Police Service (SAPS) has reiterated that acts of public violence and destruction of property will not be tolerated,” says Police spokesperson, Majola Nkohli.

Nkohli says a clear warning has been issued to the student body and should any further incidence occur, SAPS will be compelled to exercise its powers under section 48 of the Criminal Procedure Act, which authorises entry onto campus premises for the purpose of effecting additional arrests.

WATCH | University of Fort Hare students protest over infrastructure decay https://t.co/iqBdQFwSH3 — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 11, 2026

Classes suspended

Classes remain halted at the University. The students shutdown the Alice campus on Tuesday demanding an action plan from the authorities to address infrastructural defects on student residences.

Students say the precinct has had worn out infrastructure for years now, with leaking roof and unmanageable sanitation that leaves a stench in their residences.

SRC member Sinovuyo Ngqwangi says, “Students were really not happy with the answers because they said the same things they have been preaching to us since the previous year. We have raised the issues of our residences, and they even put dates as far as next year. So, students were not happy with that, and that added to their frustrations. Currently, classes are suspended.”