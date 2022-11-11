Environmental groups have protested on the Durban beachfront to send a message to the COP27 climate summit under way in Egypt.

They say government should not strike deals with institutions like the World Bank and big corporations that won’t benefit people at grassroots level.

South Durban Community Environmental Alliance coordinator Desmond D’Sa says organisations from across KwaZulu-Natal took part in the march.

“So here today as people here, from traditional leaders to community groups, to surfers to swimmers, to fisher folk, everybody loves the ocean. And people are wise up now, they understand, know what cause the climate crisis, what’s put them in the problems that they’re experiencing now. And living on floors without any food, without any proper furniture at all. And they that the government by their policies and agreements, international agreements, are locked into it.”

Protests in Egypt

Loud shouts interrupted US President Joe Biden’s remarks at COP27 in Egypt on Friday.

As Biden was giving his speech at the Climate Summit, a loud sound could be heard in the background.

A Reuters witness saw protesters pulling a banner up. Security promptly removed the banner but did not prompt the protesters to leave the room.

The interruption was brief and Biden continued with his speech.

Biden’s address at COP27