Around 30 people are outside the court in Soweto demanding justice for the death of Nathaniel Julies.

Scores of protesters have gathered outside the Protea Magistrate’s Court in Soweto where two police officers arrested in connection with the death of Eldorado Park teenager Nathaniel Julies are expected to appear shortly.

Sixteen-year-old Julies was shot and killed on Wednesday in Eldorado Park south of Johannesburg.

The crowd is demanding that justice be served.

The two officers face charges of murder, defeating the ends of justice and possession of prohibited ammunition.

Eldorado Park residents have arrived at the Protea Magistrate’s Court where two police officers are expected to make their first appearance following the murder of Nathaniel Julies on Wednesday. #JusticeforNathanielJulies #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/q7ig3fOX7y — Maageketla Mohlabe (@MaageMohlabe) August 31, 2020

In the video below, police officers expected in court for Nathaniel Julies death:

Julies’ mother, Bridget Harris says she is confident that justice will prevail.

In the video below, Nathaniel Julies’ family seek justice:

The community of Eldorado Park has called for the two police officers allegedly involved in the death of Nathaniel Julies, to be denied bail.

Security has been tightened outside the court as community members gather holding signs saying “Justice for Nathaniel”.

There has been public outrage over his killing with the community taking to the streets to demand that justice be served.

This community member says they also want other police officers, who are alleged to be involved in covering up the crime, to be brought to book.

In the video below, the community embarks on a peaceful protest to the police station: