Protesting Wits University students are expected to meet with the institution’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Zeblon Vilakazi on Saturday afternoon to discuss the students’ demands.

Wits students embarked on a protest on Tuesday to demand that all those who owe the university less than R150 000 be allowed to register for the academic year.

They also want to waive the R10 000 deposit for accommodation. The students say the National Student Financial Aid Scheme only pays R45 000 for accommodation which costs over R60 000.

They are demanding that the university pays the remainder of the accommodation debt. The president of the SRC Aphiwe Mnyamana briefed the media in Johannesburg on Saturday morning.

Wits University students media briefing: