Truck drivers have blockaded the N4 toll road between Komartipoort and the Lebombo Border Post between South Africa and Mozambique.

The drivers are demanding that law enforcement agencies patrol the 10 kilometre stretch towards the border.

Two drivers are suspected to have been kidnapped in Komartipoort, Mpumalanga in the past 24 hours.

It is alleged that a group of about 40 people pounce on unsuspecting drivers and either rob them their belongings or kidnapped them. The drivers allege that the alleged kidnappers demand ransom for the safe return of the victims.

More than 160 police officials were deployed last month at the Lebombo Border Post ahead of the festive season.

A joint operation by the police, SARS and Home Affairs has assessed the state of readiness to ensure smooth operations during the December holidays.

