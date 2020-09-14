North West MEC for Health Madoda Sambatha has given health workers at the Taung Hospital an ultimatum to either go back to work or face disciplinary action. This is after health workers downed tools, demanding that they be paid for their performance bonus and overtime allowances for the past three months.

Patients were left stranded in the wake of the strike action by the disgruntled health workers.

During the meeting with the Health MEC some workers were still disgruntled.

They said they will not go back to work until their dues have been paid.

“It’s going to continue. We are not going back to work until you come up with answers that are satisfying,” said one of the workers.

That did not sit well with MEC Madoda Sambatha. Ultimately workers resolved to return to work after their meeting with the MEC.

“We will go back to work but we will still be expecting an answer on Friday from the MEC because it is not only this memorandum, we have issues dating from February. Now, the MEC promised that he will respond to the February memorandum and this memorandum,” said workers’ representative, Otlotleng Maje.

It has been resolved that the first payments will be made on Friday and all health workers who were on strike will go back to work.