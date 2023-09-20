The Western Cape government has condemned the destruction of public infrastructure at Swellendam in the Overberg region.

Disgruntled residents have set alight the local Thusong Centre and a fire services vehicle.

Their protest is believed to be about the application process for indigent benefits. Provincial Minister of Local Government, Anton Bredell, says the destroyed infrastructure won’t be restored soon.

Bredell’s spokesperson Wouter Kriel says it is a national requirement for all municipalities to have an updated indigent register in order to receive grant allocations from the national fiscus.

“It is important that municipalities have an updated indigent register to be able to plan and budget for subsidised services as well as bulk infrastructure developments and maintenance. The Minister also urged local councillors to explain to residents that there is no such thing as free services. Someone is paying for everything you receive.”