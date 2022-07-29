A group of National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) members are protesting outside the Nasrec Expo Centre, calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene in their ongoing protest over unpaid salaries.

Nehawu president Michael Shingange says they want to raise awareness about the unfair treatment of their workers following a continuous failure by the African National Congress (ANC) to pay them their salaries and provident fund.

Nehawu says the ANC has once again failed to honour and fulfill its contractual obligations, by paying workers their salaries and contributing to their medical aid.

They say the ANC has previously made commitments that this late payment of salaries saga would not occur again, however, the contrary has happened.

Shingange says the Department of Health is failing them. “They are coming here to say to the president, we just want our response. You can’t go on as if nothing is happening and ignore workers’ rights to protest. Of course, it’s not a good scene but it’s not our issue. Our issue is that we need to be heard and all the leaders are gathered here.”

“The cost of living is affecting us while we are not paid and not paid provident fund. We are here to conscientise all delegates that are here. All we are asking is for the President to intervene.”