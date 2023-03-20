About 100 protesters have been tear-gassed by the police in Woodstock near Cape Town’s CBD after they gathered for a protest march as part of a shutdown called by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

City of Cape Town mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, says another group that gathered close to the Cape Town International Airport was dispersed by the police.

Smith says there have been sporadic incidents of stone-throwing in Klipfontein Road and Kraaifontein where two Golden Arrow buses came under attack.

“In Table View Parkwood about 10 EFF members tried to intimidate a filling station telling staff members to close down. Police cornered those members, one was arrested and the nine others ran into a security complex. They have been hiding out since, we are monitoring the building, should they come out. They will be arrested in terms of the interdict.”