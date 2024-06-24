Protesters heckle Kenya’s President outside a church ceremony

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Protesters marched and chanted outside a school where President William Ruto and other officials were attending the consecration of a bishop on Sunday.

Local media reported that some leaders of the ruling Kenya Kwanza party tried to leave the venue when protesters blocked some of their vehicles.

Ruto was whisked away by his security team when they realised the protesters were there to confront him.

They held up signs denouncing the 2024 Finance Bill.

The Bill, according to protestors, threatens to stifle the economy and raise living costs for already struggling Kenyans.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has insisted on the necessity of the Bill, stating that it is crucial for increasing state revenues, thereby reducing the budget deficit and government borrowing.

The Parliament is scheduled to convene on Tuesday to debate and vote on proposed amendments to the Bill.

The Parliament’s Budget Committee has warned that these changes could create a 200 billion Kenyan shilling ($1.56 billion) deficit in the 2024/25 budget, forcing the government to implement spending cuts.