Police say protesters have burnt to death a person who they accuse of murdering two teenage girls in Tarlton west of Johannesburg.

The R24 road from Tarlton towards Rustenburg has been barricaded following the alleged murder of the teenagers.

It is alleged that the girls were murdered at the weekend.

But the circumstances surrounding their death are not clear at this stage.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello says the situation remains tense.

“The police are still monitoring the tense situation in Tarleton. A case of public violence and murder is opened for further investigations. There are currently no arrests. The police urge the public not to take the law into their hands, but rather work together with the police in fighting crime by reporting any crime at any police station,” adds Sello.