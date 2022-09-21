The South African Police Union (SAPU) confirms that it has been issued a certificate to strike, which covers all labour unions affiliated to the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).

The certificate follows separate protests in Pretoria on Tuesday by members of the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) and SAPU.

Workers delivered a memorandum of demands to Police Minister Bheki Cele and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola.

The unions have rejected the government’s three percent wage increase offer and called for austerity measures to be done away with and an end to police killings.

SAPU spokesperson Lesiba Thobakgale says, “SAPU and Saftu affiliates and trade unions at the PCSBC today embarked on a process of conciliation where the demand of 8% was continuously placed before a Commissioner. The employer did not accede to our demands. We will draw down the picketing rules and ballot our members at the LRA in preparation for a strike.”

How much SAPS employees earn

SAPS employees work across a range of sectors from protection and security services, visible policing, detective services, administration, and crime intelligence, with salaries ranging and averaging at R206 000 for the lowest skills level.

However, senior management and executive employees average a salary of R1 435 000, while the average salary across all levels is R416 000.