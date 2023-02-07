The South African women’s hockey team had to settle for a 2-all draw against the USA in their third match of pool A at the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup in Pretoria.

The Proteas continue to improve and after narrowly losing to a powerful Netherlands outfit last night, will see a draw against the US as a step in the right direction.

They are left with matches against Australia and New Zealand to try to secure a berth to the quarter-finals.

Both South Africa and the USA were searching for their first win of the World Cup. The US opened the scoring in the second quarter through a field goal from Hannah Miller.

The Americans, who had already endured losses to Australia and Austria, were targeting a victory against the Proteas. Abigail Burnett put the US further ahead at the start of the third quarter.

South Africa, however, came into this tie off the back of a solid performance against the number two ranked Netherlands.

They struck back in the third quarter when Tegan Fourie pounced after a poor clearance. The Proteas then drew level just a minute later, Jessica O’Connor’s effort snick through a napping US defense.

Two-all was how it ended, with South Africa coming so close to registering their first win of the World Cup.

