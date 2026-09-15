Proteas women cruise to victory against Zimbabwe

South African cricket captain, Laura Wolvaardt, smashed her highest individual score in a T20 International to lead her team to a comprehensive 80-run victory over Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

The 27-year-old, who won the toss and elected to bat first, made an unbeaten 126 off 62 deliveries, as the Proteas posted 200 for one in their 20 overs.

Wolvaardt hit 16 fours and four sixes.

At the other end, Karabo Meso, scored her first T20 International half century, finishing not out on 50.

In reply, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 120 in their final over, with Annerie Dercksen taking a career-best five for 15 in four overs.

The Proteas now have an unassailable three-nil lead in the five-match series.