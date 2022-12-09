South Africa’s test captain, Dean Elgar, scored a century and wicket-keeper Kyle Verreynne made an unbeaten 76 as the Proteas reached 335 for seven at the close on day one of their four-day match against a Cricket Australia Eleven in Brisbane.

Elgar’s 109 was scored off 186 deliveries, while Verreynne has faced just 86 balls so far in his innings.

But what will be of concern for the Proteas, is that the next best score by a top-order batsman was 27 as they prepare for the three-match test series against Australia.

The first test starts on the 17th of this month at the Gabba in Brisbane.