The South African men’s hockey team has suffered a third successive defeat at the World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India, losing 9-2 to Australia.

[FIH Hockey Mens World Cup] The Australians showed their class as they secured their spot in the Quarter Finals. For South Africa a stark reminder of the work ahead as we bridge the gap to the best. https://t.co/MaZ7EFBeR5 Well done @Kookaburras and good luck for the QF’s pic.twitter.com/zByBJTb9oT — SA Hockey (@SA_Hockey) January 20, 2023

Three time World Cup champions, Australia, were just too good and it was all over as far as a contest is concerned by half time.

The Aussies led seven-one going into the break, making sure that they would top the standings in Pool A and secure a quarter-final berth.

The Proteas were far more competitive in the last two quarters and conceded just two more goals, while scoring a second themselves near the end of the match.

The result means the Proteas finish bottom of Pool and will now play-off for the ninth to 16th places.