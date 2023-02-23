South Africa’s national women’s cricket team will be looking to avenge their previous losses to England in the World Cup semi-finals. The two teams face off in the second semi-final of the ICC’s Women’s T20 World Cup at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday.

A semi-final against England in a big event is all too familiar territory for South Africa’s women. But in four attempts, the South Africans are still yet to get the formula right.

This time however the South Africans have a 12th man in the Newlands faithful to help inspire them to secure a berth on Sunday’s final.

Meanwhile, for another youngster from Cape Town, Friday’s semi-finals in Newlands will have special meaning. Grade 10 student Isabella Wright will have the honour of raising the Rainbow Nation flag along with about 50 other girls from a local school.

Wright doesn’t play much cricket, apart from a few back-yard games but for a teenager going out there to support the Proteas in a home World Cup, will be a priceless memory. Local organizers are expecting another record crowd for Friday’s match, and it gets underway at 3pm.