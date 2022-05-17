The South African T20 cricket team will make a return to international cricket for the first time since the ICC T20 World Cup in November 2021. They will play a five-match series in India early next month.

The exciting Tristan Stubbs has received his maiden Proteas call-up.

The 21-year-old, right-hand, middle order batter, impressed this past season while playing for the Warriors in the Cricket South Africa T20 Challenge, scoring 293 runs in seven innings.

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje returns to the squad after he recovered from an injury, while all-rounder Wayne Parnell also makes a welcome return to the T20 squad for the first time since the team’s tour to England in 2017.