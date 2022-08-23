South Africa has retained their unbeaten record in the Africa Netball World Cup qualifiers in Pretoria. The Proteas who automatically qualify for next year’s World Cup in Cape Town by virtue of being hosts and ranked fifth in the world took on Tanzania on Tuesday.

It was evident from early on that the East Africans would be no match for their South African counterparts.

The home side had seven turnovers in the first quarter and with a goal percentage of 83 percent, they opened up a 15-seven lead by the end of the first 15 minutes.

The Proteas held a 34-13 lead at half-time and despite taking their foot off the pedal in the third quarter, they further increased their lead.

They also let in 10 goals, the most Tanzania scored in a quarter.

The hosts eventually recorded a 58-30 victory to remain at the top of Pool A.

The Proteas play Zimbabwe in their last pool match on Thursday.