South Africa’s national cricket team has bounced back in emphatic fashion at the ICC’s Women’s T20 World Cup.

After suffering a shock loss to Sri Lanka in their opening match, the Proteas defeated New Zealand by 65 runs in their second match of the tournament at Boland Park in Paarl on Monday night.

The Proteas fire and their World Cup campaign were re-ignited in Paarl on Monday night as South Africa recorded a comprehensive 65 run victory over the Silver Ferns, and the fans that came out to Boland Park were both relieved and delighted by the result.

Vice-captain Chloe Tryon’s efforts earned her the player of the match award for her all-round performance, with bat and ball.

She scored 40 runs from just 34 deliveries and took two for 12 to help bundle the Kiwis out for a paltry 67, their lowest score in a World Cup, well inside their 20 overs.

“The Proteas’ next clash in Group 1 is against five time winners and defending champions Australia, at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Saturday evening, says Tryon.

