Proteas progress to ICC T20 World Cup semis

The unbeaten South African men’s cricket team has progressed to the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup.

The Proteas beat hosts, the West Indies, by three wickets in a rain-interrupted final Super Eight match in Antigua.

After being sent in to bat first, the Windies were restricted to 135 for eight in their allotted 20 overs.

Tabraiz Shamsi took three for 27 in his four overs.

After a rain delay, the Duckworth Lewis-Stern method came into effect and the South Africans were set a revised target of 123 off 17 overs.

This they achieved with only five deliveries remaining in the match. Tristan Stubbs, with 29, top-scored for the Proteas.

Shamsi, however, was named player of the match.