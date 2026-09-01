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Proteas move closer to T20 Tri-Series final after Zimbabwe win

  • Men's cricket team, The Proteas.
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @ProteasMenCSA
Anton Snyman

The South African men’s cricket team is a step closer to the final of the T20 International Tri-Series in Namibia.

The Proteas recorded their second victory of the series, beating Zimbabwe by 43 runs in Windhoek.

They opted to bat, and thanks to an 86-run second-wicket partnership between opening batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Dewald Brevis, posted 185 for seven in their 20 overs.

Pretorius top-scored with 94 off 51 balls.

The Proteas then bowled out Zimbabwe for 142 in the 18th over to secure the win.

Bjorn Fortuin was the pick of the bowlers with figures of four for 24 in three overs and four deliveries.

South Africa’s last round robin match is against Namibia on Friday.

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