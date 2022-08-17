South Africa’s fast bowlers had a field day in the first cricket test against England at Lord’s in London before rain stopped play. Anrich Nortje led the charge on day one with three wickets as the Proteas sent the England batsmen back to the pavilion at regular intervals. England was on 116 for six when rain halted play.

South Africa’s seam bowlers were eager to take the new and improved England attacking approach head-on, and with conditions at the Marylebone Cricket Club perfect for the quicks, Kagiso Rabada took care of the openers. Alex Lees was gone for five and Zak Crawley departed for nine.

The imposing Marco Jansen defused the threat of Joe Root, out for eight leg before wicket. Anrich Nortje then entered the fray to see off any potential England talismans.

Nortje castled Jonny Bairstow for a duck, and then sent England’s captain packing. Ben Stokes was out for 20 off 30 balls, with Keegan Petersen taking the catch in the slips.

England went to lunch on 100 for the loss of five wickets, thanks largely to the efforts of Ollie Pope who notched up his eighth test fifty.

Nortje struck again after lunch, Ben Foakes was back in the pavilion for six.

And when the forecast rain finally arrived, England were on 116 for the loss of six wickets after 32 overs.