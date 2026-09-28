Proteas include Rabada in preliminary squad for Australia Test series

Proteas have named a preliminary squad of 18 players for the three-match home Test series against ​Australia that starts next month and have included fast ‌bowler Kagiso Rabada despite the fact he is currently sidelined by a hamstring injury.

But there is no place for fellow seamers ​Ottneil Baartman, Kwena Maphaka and Lungi Ngidi, all ruled ​out with hamstring problems.

Seamers Gerald Coetzee, Anrich Nortje ⁠and Dane Paterson have all been recalled to the ​squad for a series to be played at three coastal ​venues that should suit the bowlers.

Batter Marques Ackerman is the only uncapped player selected.

The 30-year-old has amassed more than 1 000 runs in ​his last 10 red-ball appearances for South Africa “A” at ​an average of 82.92.

Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj and Senuran Muthusamy provide ‌the ⁠specialist spin options, along with part-timer Aiden Markram.

“We’ve selected a preliminary squad because we have an extended build-up to the first Test, with the group getting together in Durban ​on October 1,” ​coach Shukri ⁠Conrad says.

The first Test will be played in Durban from October 9 to 13, with ​further fixtures in Gqeberha from October 18 to 22 ​and Cape ⁠Town from October 27 to 31.

Squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Simon Harmer, ⁠Marco Jansen, ​Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan ​Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs ​and Kyle Verreynne.