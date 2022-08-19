South Africa will resume their first innings on 289 for the loss of seven wickets on day three of the first cricket test against England at Lord’s in London.

They have a lead of 124 runs.

The Proteas’ two fast bowlers are at the crease with Marco Jansen unbeaten on 41 scored off just 57 deliveries, while Kagiso Rabada has three runs behind his name.

Day three will again have two extended sessions to make up for time lost on day one due to rain.

Thirty minutes will be added to the post lunch and evening sessions.

Play starts at 12:00 South African time.