The Proteas are in the driving seat in the third and final one day international against the Netherlands at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. South Africa look set to make it two wins in a row against the Dutch within a space of three days.

Aiden Markram was the toast of the South African batsmen when he helped the hosts post a massive score of 370 for 8.

Markram got his first ODI century with175 runs and was only dismissed with just five overs remaining.

Markram reached his half century after facing 47 balls. Markram showed pure class as he surpassed 150 runs after facing 115 balls.

He scored 17 fours, and seven sixes before he was eventually dismissed by Fred Klassen with only five overs remaining.

David Miller was South Africa’s second highest scorer as he contributed 91 runs. Netherlands won the toss and elected to field first.

Netherlands is currently 178 for 4 after 31.2 overs.