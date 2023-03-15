The South African cricket team will be looking to build on the 2-nil test series win over the West Indies when they play the two One Day Internationals (ODIs) against the Windies in East London. That’s according to Proteas spinner, Bjorn Fortuin, who joined the squad as a replacement for injured left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj.

The series will mark a new ODI-era for the Proteas with new coach, Rob Walter, in charge and the team having its sights on qualification for the World Cup set for India later this year. The ODI series will mark the start of a crucial period for both West Indies and the Proteas with the World Cup in October and November.

While the series does not count towards qualification for the showpiece, victory will give either team the momentum they need to secure qualification. The teams are much changed from the ones that played in the test series. But the Proteas ODI squad will also be eager to start the new era with victory.

“Obviously the boys have come off a successful test so we will be looking to build on that and hopefully build some momentum going into the Holland series and further on,” says Fortuin.

Not only are teams vying for spots at the World Cup but players will also be fighting for places in the World Cup squads. And Fortuin will try to make the best of the opportunity created by the injury to Maharaj.

“There is still quite a bit of cricket to be played but with that been said the spot that’s been opened sort of puts the responsibility on me now with losing Keshav, that’s a high standard that I’ll just take it day and day and try to focus on the job at hand,” Fortuin added.

The first One Day International will start at one o’clock at Buffalo Park on Thursday.