Proteas face Afghanistan in T20 World Cup semis on Thursday

The South African men’s cricket team (Proteas) will face Afghanistan in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday.

Afghanistan advanced to their maiden semi-final in a major Cricket World Cup tournament after beating Bangladesh by just eight runs in a rain-affected Super Eight clash in St Vincent.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Afghanistan were restricted to 115 for five in their 20 overs.

However, the rain then came down, which brought the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method into effect.

Bangladesh was set a revised winning target of 114 in 19 overs, but Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan and Naveen-ul-Haq took four wickets each to bundle Bangladesh out for 105.

With the victory, Afghanistan also kicked Australia out of the tournament.