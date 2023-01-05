Centuries from Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith saw Australia finish day two of the third cricket test against South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Australia on 475 for the loss of four wickets.

Australia chose to bat first and day two gave them an opportunity to build a formidable lead against the beleaguered Proteas. Khawaja is currently on 195 runs off 368 balls. Australia has 6 wickets in hand. Proteas quick, Anrich Nortje currently has 2 wickets for 55 runs.

Stumps were called on day two when rain swept into the Sydney Cricket Ground.

DAY 2⃣ | STUMPS 🛑 Rain intervened once again to bring a premature end to the day’s action as Australia end the day on 4⃣7⃣5⃣/4⃣#AUSvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/qDxlPg5JoO — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) January 5, 2023

Series defeat

South Africa’s national cricket team has suffered an embarrassing 2-nil Test series defeat to Australia. The Proteas were trounced by an innings and 182 runs in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG in Melbourne.

Another amateur performance in their second innings in Melbourne saw them rolled out for 204, handing the Aussies a massive victory by an innings and 182 runs, their first home series win over the Proteas in nearly two decades and within four days of play.

The Proteas captain Dean Elgar says he is obviously disappointed with the result. The Proteas’ already shaky batting has gone from bad to worse over the last two weeks.