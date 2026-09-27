Proteas clinch ODI series against Australia

Brilliant batting by South African captain Temba Bavuma and David Miller and equally impressive spin bowling by the Proteas resulted in a 32-run victory against Australia in the Pink One Day International in Johannesburg on Sunday.

The Proteas also took an unassailable 2-nil lead in the three-match series.

South Africa were put in to bat and posted 365 for the loss of nine wickets in their 50 overs, while Australia were bowled out for 333.

Bavuma had to come in early after Aiden Markram was out for a duck. He steadied the innings and attacked when needed. He was joined by Miller with the score on 93. Together they scored 156 runs in just 20 overs.

Bavuma finished on 103 runs from 116 balls, which included 10 fours and two sixes.

Miller continued to punish Australia after Bavuma was out. He made a career-best of 142, hitting 12 fours and 9 sixes. Miller now has eight centuries behind his name, and remarkably four of those came against Australia.

The visitors once again were off to a fast start. Mitch Marsh and Travis Head had an opening stand of 130 runs in just 17 overs.

Their wickets were crucial in South Africa’s chances of winning. Both were out for 84 runs as Markram and Bjorn Fortuin made the breakthroughs.

Australia’s middle order failed to deliver again as the Proteas’ spinners turned the screws.

The tail enders made the score look a bit more respectable, but after the openers were out, Australia were never really in the game.