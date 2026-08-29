Proteas bounce back after their shock defeat to Namibia

The South African cricket team bounced backed after their shock defeat to Namibia in Windhoek on Friday.

The Proteas beat Zimbabwe by seven wickets in their second match of the T20 International Tri Series at the same venue.

Zimbabwe who elected to bat, were restricted to 144 for eight in their 20 overs with Duan Jansen taking three for 45 in his four overs.

The Proteas coasted to victory, reaching their target in the 14th over.

Dewald Brevis scored another 75, this time off just 32 balls.

The next match is on Monday featuring Namibia and Zimbabwe.