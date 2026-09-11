Proteas beat Namibia by 157 runs to win ODI series

The South African men’s cricket team wrapped up the three-match One Day International series against Namibia in Windhoek with a game to spare.

The Proteas beat their hosts by 157 runs in the second ODI for an unassailable 2-nil lead.

The visitors, who were put into bat, posted 335 for the loss of nine wickets in their 50 overs, with player-of-the-match, Connor Esterhuizen, scoring 119.

The opener faced 110 deliveries and hit eight fours and six sixes.

In reply, Namibia were bowled out for 178 in the 42nd over.

Duan Jansen took four for 31 in nine overs.