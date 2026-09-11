Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Proteas beat Namibia by 157 runs to win ODI series

FILE | Cricket ball and bat on the pitch.
  • FILE | Cricket ball and bat on the pitch.
  • Image Credits :
  • Universe roboflow
SABC News

The South African men’s cricket team wrapped up the three-match One Day International series against Namibia in Windhoek with a game to spare.

The Proteas beat their hosts by 157 runs in the second ODI for an unassailable 2-nil lead.

The visitors, who were put into bat, posted 335 for the loss of nine wickets in their 50 overs, with player-of-the-match, Connor Esterhuizen, scoring 119.

The opener faced 110 deliveries and hit eight fours and six sixes.

In reply, Namibia were bowled out for 178 in the 42nd over.

Duan Jansen took four for 31 in nine overs.

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News