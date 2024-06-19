Prosecutor to provide cell tower distance info in Meyiwa trial

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Senzo Meyiwa trial has adjourned until Thursday morning at the High Court in Pretoria with Vodacom forensic liaison officer, Pinky Vythilingam expected back on the stand.

Five men are on trial for the murder of Meyiwa who was shot and killed in 2014.

State prosecutor George Baloyi says they will be furnishing the defence with information on the distance of the cellphone tower locations in relation to the crime scene in Vosloorus on Gauteng’s East Rand.

“We have received that information on the tower location of the various towers that were mentioned. The distances between the towers. As well as the distance between the towers and the crime scene. The witness has received that information electronically however, we still need that printed in a form of document so they can be furnished to my colleagues and they can consult.”

