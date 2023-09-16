The City of Cape Town has embarked on a process to rename the Old Granary Building in the CBD after the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

The city has officially launched a commenting process for the public today, on the proposed renaming to Desmond and Leah Tutu House.

Deputy Mayor and Chairperson of the Naming Committee, Eddie Andrews, says the public participation process is important to have people’s voices heard.

We have officially launched our Public Participation Process to rename the Old Granary Building to the ‘Desmond and Leah Tutu House’ @CityofCT@TheTutuLegacy @MamphelaR

To comment

📧 Naming@capetown.gov.za https://t.co/NFmadQYPBi

Closing date: 30 Sept 23 pic.twitter.com/TpqhoWhwDW — Eddie Andrews (@AndrewsEddie) September 16, 2023

He says the city’s Economic Growth Directorate made the proposal to rename the building to honour the life and work of the Arch.

The Old Granary was originally constructed in the early 1800’s served as a bakery, a jail for women and a police office.

The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation co-funded the refurbishment of the space in 2015, to allow for the establishment of a peace and archive centre.

Residents are reminded of the official launch of the commenting process on the proposed renaming of the Old Granary building to ‘Desmond and Leah Tutu House’ on Saturday, 16 November 2023. See: https://t.co/XYCgpNysyR#CTNews pic.twitter.com/aNzAk1nwy2 — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) September 14, 2023

