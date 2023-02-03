The Presidency has described the almost R1 billion proposed deal by South African Tourism for English Premier League team, Tottenham Hotspur as unjustifiable.

On Thursday, SA Tourism Acting CEO, Themba Khumalo defended the deal.

The controversial deal sparked outrage from some sectors of society who believe the funds could have been channelled towards South Africa’s socio-economic challenges.

The President’s Spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya says, “The presidency has not been briefed on the reported sponsorship deal by South African tourism. Even though we have not been briefed, we do not think that spending this amount of money in this manner justifiable.”

On Thursday, SA Tourism’s Acting CEO, Themba Khumalo, told the media that the department’s budget for foreign investment cannot be used to help solve the country’s woes, such as the energy crisis or fix potholes.

Speaking during a media briefing in Johannesburg, Khumalo said the economy was expected to rake in R88 billion in profits from the investment.

