The proposal to hike the salaries of South Africa’s top public office bearers by 3.8% has been described as unacceptable in one of the world’s most unequal countries.

The Independent Commission of Remuneration of Public Office-bearers has recommended that the President, Ministers and Deputy Ministers, Premiers, members of Parliament, Judges and traditional leaders get a salary increase.

However, labour federation Cosatu says the proposal is a slap in the face of ordinary public servants, who are struggling to get inflation-related increases while some municipalities are struggling to pay their workers.

It says there must be a re-think on how the salaries of political office bearers are determined.

South Africa has been labelled as the most unequal society in the world, with millions of South Africans languishing in poverty while the unemployment rate is soaring.

Amidst all of these challenges, there’s a proposal to increase the salaries of all political office bearers by 3.8%.

Proposal to hike salaries of top public office bearers criticised:

This move has been criticised, with Cosatu saying the executive should not be spending more money on itself while millions of citizens struggle to have three meals a day.

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi says, “Comrades, it is not acceptable that when government is struggling to pay employees inflation increases; a 3.8% is recommended for the executive.”

Ordinary citizens have echoed similar sentiments.

“Receiving salary increases I think it is fair to anyone who is working but if you did not get the disparities between ordinary employees and ministers of which you said it’s a proposal so I don’t think it’s fair as there are many unemployed people and we could put those public funds to better use.”

“We the people are doing the work we are creating the work but it’s the government people that get the increases and what do we as normal people get then we don’t get increases but whereas the prices are increasing as well but our salaries are staying the same.”

“They should reprioritise that salary increment and help poor communities; there are so many people who suffer in South Africa.”

Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says the President is looking into the matter.

“With respect to recommendations made for salary increases for public office bearers, those recommendations have been made to the president and the president has not made a decision yet as to whether he will accept them as they are. He will be consulting with the national treasury and he will be looking at other factors that need to be evaluated before signing off on any recommendation or any increase in that regard.”

Proposed salary hikes for public office bearers:

Although the 3.8% increase is less than this year’s expected inflation of 7%, it will substantially increase salary disparities between the top and ordinary public servants.

If these recommendations are approved, it means the President will earn an additional R9750.00 per month whilst his deputy will get R9200.00.

Ministers will get R7800 more whilst their deputies get R6400.

Leaders of the official opposition will be topped up with R5200.00 more, whilst leaders of the minority parties will get R4300 and Members of parliament will receive R3700 more.