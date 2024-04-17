Proposed changes to BELA Bill rejected by public

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The legal division of Parliament says it has found that most of the public submissions on the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Bill are rejecting the proposed changes.

The envisaged changes on the BELA Bill makes significant amendments to the South African Schools Act of 1996 and the Educators Employment Act of 1998.

The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) has completed its public consultation process through-out all provinces. It tasked the Parliamentary legal services, to look at various concerns that were raised during the public submissions and give feedback to the Select Committee on Education.

Senior legal advisor Phumela Ngema says it is however difficult to identify the reasons behind the rejections made.

“How does the views suggest that the DBE, the legislature and the National Council of Provinces and the first house assembly which has already processed this Bill and as the select committee is the extension of the NCOP, how has these structures of government failed, or the provincial legislatures failed to comply with the constitutional obligations and the law that I have set out. I think that is the main question that we are trying to answer today to assist the committee.”