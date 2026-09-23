ProNutro discontinued in SA after 64 years

ProNutro is being discontinued in South Africa after 64 years. In a statement, PepsiCo says the decision follows the introduction of its New Generation ProNutro earlier this year.

According to the group, consumers raised concerns about the new product’s taste, texture and mixability.

PepsiCo acquired Pioneer Foods Group that owned ProNutro in 2020.

The company says it explored ways to bring back the original product experience; but was unable to recreate the original taste and texture.

Following what it describes as a long and careful review, ProNutro will therefore be discontinued in South Africa.