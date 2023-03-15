Poultry producers have raised concerns over the prolonged power cuts, resulting in the slaughtering process being slowed down.

They say a number of chickens are getting heavier in weight and therefore cannot be sold to fast-food outlets.

The Restaurant Association of South Africa (Rasa) says the food sector is experiencing several issues as a result of rolling blackouts.

Rasa’s CEO Wendy Alberts says, “The chickens are lower [shortage] and are an issue at this time. The severe power cuts are really putting a lot of pressure on our industry. It is such a big conversation, in our industry. I do know that there are challenges in each sector. The fast food restaurants will definitely be facing a larger challenge with the chicken shortage.”

