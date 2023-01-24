Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola has expressed concern over the negative impact of rolling blackouts on the country’s courts.

Several political parties and organisations are taking legal action against Eskom in an effort to force the power utility to reveal a plan on ending rolling blackouts.

Eskom is currently implementing Stages 3 and 4 power cuts.

Lamola says despite several courts having generators, the prolonged stages of rolling blackouts are posing challenges to the sector.

“Yes, we are worried. It is not only in Johannesburg, it is a challenge countrywide. The operating hours of the courts have been hugely affected by load shedding. Hence in some of the busy courts, we have been able to put generators. But, the hours of load shedding are long and the generators cannot cope. But we continue to work to look for solutions to this challenge and it is also a challenge that we are also dealing with many offices facing the same dilemma.”

Deadline for power crisis plan

Meanwhile, Eskom management and government have been given seven days to come up with a plan to turn the struggling power utility around.

This comes as the impact of rolling blackouts threatens the country’s already weak economy.

More in video below: