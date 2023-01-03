Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka says that progress has been made in the investigation into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm robbery in 2020. However, she says more needs to be done to finalise the matter.

Gcaleka was speaking after her office released investigation reports for the third quarter of 2022.

The complaints were lodged against Ramaphosa after former State Security Agency (SSA) boss Arthur Fraser opened a criminal case against him, accusing him of hiding millions of dollars in a couch on his farm.

Ramaphosa has denied any wrongdoing.

Gcaleka says her team has gone far in its probe.

“The office has gone quite far. The matter has progressed. At this stage, the team is in the process of drafting, not the final report; it is the report to which we are either saying the matter is unsubstantiated and in that instance, we will issue a discretionary notice. Where the complaint is substantiated, we’d issue what we call a Section 79 wherein we would ask the respondent to respond.”

