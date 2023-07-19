Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says the Border Management Authority has registered significant success in its fight against cross border crime since the deployment of 33 guards at the Kosi Bay Port of entry between KwaZulu-Natal and Mozambique.

The guards, he says, were appointed by the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola as “Peace Officers”, giving them powers to make arrests and use force.

The Kosi Bay area has become notorious for acts of criminality, including the hijacking of cars and trafficking in contraband.

The most high profile crimes were the killings of two anti-crime activists, Sandile Mteshe Tembe and Judah Mthethwa earlier this year.

Sandile Mteshe Tembe was instrumental in the fight against a syndicate smuggling vehicles and stolen goods:

Minister Motsoaledi says among the successes scored by the guards since their deployment a year ago include the arrest of 360 undocumented migrants, the recovery of stolen vehicles, laptops and cellphones.

One person was also arrested for the possession of human tissue.