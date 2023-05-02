Gift of the Givers has confirmed that progress is being made to bring home 22 South Africans who are trapped in Egypt amid attempts to evacuate from war-torn Sudan.

Two groups of evacuees were brought back to South Africa at the weekend, however, a third group is now waiting on a boat in Egypt.

Gift of the Givers’ founder Imtiaz Sooliman says, “Fortunately this morning, at 1:45 Egyptian time or 00:45 SA time, the permission came through, so they can leave the boat on condition there is consular support from SA to say that these 22 people belong to me and they can leave the country safely. So, we communicated with the intelligence personnel who said they were not aware of that requirement. They have to fly a person from Cairo to go to the boat. Those people will then go back to the airport, fly to Cairo, take a flight to Addis Ababa and then to Cape Town.”

Over 500 people have been killed and thousands wounded after battles erupted between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in mid-April. Thousands of people have already fled to neighbouring countries.

