Acting Public Protector Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka says progress has been made in the Phala Phala investigation.

Her probe into the matter follows complaints from opposition parties in the National Assembly after an unreported theft of 4 million US dollars at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm in Lephalale in Limpopo in 2020.

Opposition parties recently staged a protest outside the Public Protector’s office in Pretoria to exert pressure on the Chapter Nine Institution to investigate the Phala Phala scandal.

Gcaleka addressed the media in Pretoria earlier n Friday.

She says, “The Phala Phala investigation, which is the newest investigation, is now approaching four months. It is one of the several investigations that are active in the system, some of which exceed 14 months. We call on the public to rest assured that we have covered a lot of ground and we are receiving cooperation from all stakeholders involved. I am advised by the investigation team that we have already accumulated information that has filled seven lever-arch files.”

VIDEO: Acting Public Protector releases finalised investigation reports:

Phala Phala farm

President Cyril Ramaphosa has denied abusing his power by reporting the theft of millions of US dollars from his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo to his head of security General Wally Rhoode and not a police station.

Ramaphosa was answering questions in a National Assembly sitting on Thursday.

The EFF leader Julius Malema asked Ramaphosa why he informed someone who was part of his protection service instead of reporting the matter to the police.

Ramaphosa says he reported the theft to Rhoode because he expected him to do what was required.

He says, ” When I informed the general I was informing a police official. Even at the time on the farm, my manager interacted with police officials. I’m not the type of person to abuse my position or my power.”

VIDEO: President Ramaphosa addresses questions around Phala Phala farm case:



Additional reporting by Joseph Mosia